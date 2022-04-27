Liverpool: 2 Villarreal: 0 – Why it is not yet uhuru for Liverpool

Though securing victory wasn’t easy, Liverpool beat Villarreal 2- 0 at the end of the day.

Still, It was a hectic battle, as the English side couldn’t find the net until in the second. But at the end of the day, Villarreal finally succumbed to their superior firepower, with goals coming from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane in the second half

Villarreal came to Anfield with the game plan to defend and they superbly did so in the first half until the cookies crumbled in the second. Indeed it took a sizable slab of luck for Liverpool to open scoring in the second. That it seemed was the tonic they needed to take control of the game.

Though having secured victory in the first leg, Liverpool is almost halfway through to the finals of the UEFA Champions league, they still have a lot to do when the second leg comes up in Spain.

This is because the Champions League is known for its surprises, twists and turns. Though Liverpool have won the first leg, that victory wasn’t convincing enough, as anything could happen in the second leg.

Nothing stops Villarreal upturning the two goals , Liverpool have scored and go ahead to snatch victory. That indeed is what the EUFA Champions League is known for .