Liverpool: 2 Villarreal: 0 – Why it is not yet uhuru for Liverpool

Liverpool: 2 Villarreal: 0 – Why it is not yet uhuru for Liverpool

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 10:37 pm


Liverpool players celebrate victory over Villarreal

Liverpool players celebrate victory over Villarreal


By Nehru Odeh

Though securing victory wasn’t easy, Liverpool beat Villarreal 2- 0 at the end of the day.

Still, It was a hectic battle, as the English side couldn’t find the net until in the second. But at the end of the day, Villarreal finally succumbed to their superior firepower, with goals coming from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane in the second half

Villarreal came to Anfield with the game plan to defend and they superbly did so in the first half until the cookies crumbled in the second. Indeed it took a sizable slab of luck for Liverpool to open scoring in the second. That it seemed was the tonic they needed to take control of the game.

Though having secured victory in the first leg, Liverpool is almost halfway through to the finals of the UEFA Champions league, they still have a lot to do when the second leg comes up in Spain.

This is because the Champions League is known for its surprises, twists and turns. Though Liverpool have won the first leg, that victory wasn’t convincing enough, as anything could happen in the second leg.

Nothing stops Villarreal upturning the two goals , Liverpool have scored and go ahead to snatch victory. That indeed is what the EUFA Champions League is known for .

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Hon . Farah Dagogo, Governorship Aspirant and federal lawmaker representing Bonny-Degema federal Constituency 2 hours ago

    Dagogo: Wike lied, want to stop my screening for Rivers governorship
    Hon . Farah Dagogo, Governorship Aspirant and federal lawmaker representing Bonny-Degema federal Constituency 3 hours ago

    Just In: Wike declares PDP governorship aspirant Rep Dagogo wanted
    7 hours ago

    Governor Abiodun’s reinvention of Olokola free trade zone
    Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh (middle) receiving his nomination letter as the Vanguard Public Sector Icon, Maritime 2021 from Vanguard Editor, Eze Anaba (right) and Vanguard Saturday Editor, Onochie Anibeze during a visit by the Vanguard Editorial team to the NIMASA headquarters. 7 hours ago

    Jamoh wins maritime public sector icon award
    8 hours ago

    Ali Baba Jokes from Rags to Riches
    9 hours ago

    Saheed Ademola Elegushi: 12 years as a king
    10 hours ago

    2023 Race: I Can’t Say No To The Call Of Duty – Osinbajo
    Osinbajo, Alake of Egbaland and Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta on Tuesday 15 hours ago

    Why Osinbajo should be next Nigeria’s president – Alake of Egbaland