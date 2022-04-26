Champions League: Why Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3

By Nehru Odeh

It had all the trappings of a UEFA Champions League Final, and it did not disappoint.

And at the end of the day, the English Champions Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-3. With the Citizens goals coming from Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

While Real Madrid tried to bridge the difference with goals coming from their in form striker Karim Benzema and Vinicius JR, who has also been in top form this season, who scored a beautiful solo goal.

However, in spite of the thrills that defined the first Semi Final game of the Champions League, Man City players showed that they had more hunger and determination to win the game. And they had more ball possession. Man City had 59% ball possession, while Real Madrid had 41%.

Man City opened scoring at the 5th minutes and later doubled it, before Real Madrid decreased the tally with Benzema’s super strike. Man City increased their lead again with a third goal from Phil Foden

Real Madrid came back into the game the umpteenth time, when Laporte was fouled, via a penalty which Benzema scored easily. Benzema’s strke was superb and beautifully taken.

Still, one lesson that was learnt in the match was that though Man City had more ball possession and hunger for goals, the Real Madrid side were mentally strong and couldn’t be written off easily.

Though there is no away goals rule any more, with Real Madrid having scored three away goals, it shows that the two- leg game is still quite open. It can go either way by the time the second leg is played in Madrid, Spain.