Palton Morgan, BCL sign contract for Paramount Twin Towers development

Palton Morgan – a parent brand of Grenadines Homes and Oceanna – recently signed a contract with Business Contracting Limited, BCL, for Paramount Twin Towers – a magnificent mix-use masterpiece at Oniru Waterfront, Victoria Island.

Speaking at the signing event, Nidal Turjman, the Group Chief Operating Officer/Executive Director, Palton Morgan, said that the company is focused on creating exquisite structures and aspirational lifestyles to advance lives and the real estate sector.

Paramount Twin Towers is a luxurious project that started last year in Oniru, Victoria Island. It is a 160-unit high-rise development with first-class facilities for residential and commercial purposes.

“We are very selective with whom we work, and we have chosen BCL because of their track record. We have worked with them on several projects, and they have always delivered top-notch services timeously. We launched construction of Paramount Twin Towers project with Trevi foundation as Pilling contractor, and now we have BCL on board as the main contractor,” Turjman added.

Turjman further disclosed that all their contractors comply with health, safety and environmental measures at our various project sites.

Roda Fadlallah, the Managing Director, Business Contracting Limited (BCL), expressed gratitude at the opportunity to work with Palton Morgan again on Paramount Twin Towers Project and why he loves working with the company:

“Patron Morgan has a full package. They are very professional, transparent and readily available to help us sort out whatever challenge we encounter. It’s an organization that I find pleasure working with.”

“I am confident in the delivery of this project. From the design plan down to the materials that will be used, I don’t think any investor will be disappointed in the project’s outcome. All the apartments are finished with world-class materials and designed to provide adequate luxury living,” Fadlallah concluded.

In June last year, Palton Morgan signed a similar contract with Trevi Foundation to begin the construction of Paramount Twin Towers one of the most desired sophisticated projects in the Nigerian Luxury Real Estate segment and has now signed with BCL to move the project further towards completion.

Dimeji Olatunji-Audu, Commercial Director of Palton Morgan Holdings gave us insight into the opportunities still available within the project. “Since the project’s launch, Paramount Twin Towers has enjoyed good reception in the market with over 90% of Tower A sold to discerning investors and first-time homeowners. This is why we have opened up the sales of Tower B with various unit options – Studio, 1 – 3 bed apartments & maisonettes,” Dimeji finished.

Palton Morgan – a parent real estate brand of Grenadine Homes, Oceanna and Property Mart has dedicated her resources to setting standards and breaking real estate records. Palton Morgan commits itself to redefining the luxury market with transformative experiences through detailed designed architectures in its truest form.