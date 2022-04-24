Alaafin’s traditional rites of passage

By Adeola Soetan

It would have been a fatal blow to Yoruba tradition if a whole Alaafin of Oyo had entered the soil after the Islamic rites. It’s good the traditionalsts led by Sango Oranmiyan cultists have taken over their “property” by right.

An Alaafin, a repository of Yoruba custom & culture cannot climb the throne of his forebears by tradition and exit the highly exalted throne by any strange religion unknown to his ancestors. That will be a defilement of a long held culture and the adverse effects of such conscious defilement will be on Oyo, his own family and the next successive Alaafins for the historical transgression until the the gods are appeased in the long run.

It’s delightful to see a coalition of traditionalists carrying their father gloriously with the pride of true born Oduduwa descendants and with subtle protest against the earlier religious defilement, into the inner chamber of the palace for the conclusion of his rites of passage to unite with its ancestors whom Oba Lamidi Adeyemi had largely represented very well notwithstanding some of his idiosyncrasies which were not fully in consonant with the original culture and tradition he met 52 years ago because of invading modernisation. Even if it’s mere symbolism, it’s however culturally symbolic for historical purposes.

Anyway, Iku Baba Yeye lived a royal life with much regality befitting the important throne in Yoruba land. Oyo and indeed Yoruba nation may not have the privilege of another great Alaafin like Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 because he was the most valid authority and authoritative repository of yoruba history, arts and artefacts, custom, culture and tradition.

Kabiyesi has become Ebora now having joined the pantheon in the spirit world of Yoruba cultural worldview. 52 years on Oyo kingdom throne is not a joke, so let’s him have his due rest in peace..

