Breaking: Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, is dead

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the third, is dead. The top Yoruba monarch died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti. He was 83 years old and the longest reigning monarch ever. He was from the Alawodu ruling house in the ancient city of Oyo.

The remains of the traditional ruler were brought to Oyo town where he had rules for 52 years in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began

There had been plans to fly the monarch, who had been sick abroad before he passed on late Friday night. His ticket and those of bfew wives had already procured before his demise.

Alaafin Adeyemi was born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House of the famous Oyo town.

He was crowned on November 18, 1970, succeeding Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I. He was known popularly as Iku Baba Yeye.

While he reigned, he was the permanent chairperson of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

With the demise of Alaafin Adeyemi, it is now the turn of the Agunloye Ruling House to produce the next Oyo monarch. Mr Adeyemi’s predecessor, Alaafin Ladigbolu.

