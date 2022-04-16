Statistician General Simon Harry’s death sad, socking – Orelope-Adefulire

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has described the death of Nigeria’s Statistician General, Simon Harry as saddening and shocking.

Harry died last Wednesday in Abuja after a brief illness barely eight months after his appointment as the Statistician General of the Federation and head of National Bureau of Statistics.

In her tribute, Princess Orelope-Adefulire noted that Mr. Harry made immense contributions to the strategic partnership between the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals and the National Bureau of Statistics in the bid to drive the implementation of the SDGs with Data.

She said, “I am profoundly saddened at the shocking death of my friend and colleague, Mr. Simon B. Harry, who recently passed away after a brief illness.

“I am however pleased to reckon that Mr. Harry lived a good and impactful life, devoted to serving humanity. He was a resourceful public servant, astute administrator and statistician per excellence, who dedicated his life towards national development.

“In his service to the fatherland, particular mention must be made of Mr. Harry’s immense contributions to the strategic partnership between the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals and the National Bureau of Statistics in the bid to drive the implementation of the SDGs with Data.

“I have no doubt that his dedication and resourcefulness will be greatly missed just as his legacies will live forever in the hearts of many, especially those who were direct beneficiaries of his intellectual brilliance.

“I extend my condolences to the wife and beautiful children and urge members of the immediate and extended family, friends, colleagues and staff to take solace in the life of service which he lived. I pray God to grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss and for the repose of his gentle soul.

“Rest On Simon.