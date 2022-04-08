Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Friday, April 8, 2022 10:20 pm


Will Smith hits Chris Rock at OSCARS 2022

Will Smith hits Chris Rock at OSCARS 2022

Hollywood’s film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the action at a meeting on Friday, a week after Smith had resigned from the group.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year,” academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

“However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

In a statement, Smith said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” The actor has issued statements apologizing to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.

In addition to the Oscars, the film world’s most prestigious awards, the board banned Smith from all other academy events and programs, in person or virtually, for 10 years.

At the March 27 televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock across the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in “King Richard,” portraying the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams.

After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair’s annual post-Oscars party.

Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film “G.I. Jane” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.

The academy came under criticism for allowing Smith to stay in his seat at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after the outburst and let him take the stage to accept his award.

In the Friday statement, the academy’s leaders said they did not adequately address the situation during the telecast.

“For this, we are sorry,” they said. “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

They also expressed “deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.

“We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast,” they said.

“We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.” (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Muhammadu Buhari 8 hours ago

    Presidency speaks on Buhari’s alleged 20-day London vacation
    Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and Asari Dokubo 11 hours ago

    Asari-Dokubo under fire for mocking Wike’s presidential ambition
    Rotimi Amaechi: Minister Transportation 14 hours ago

    Amaechi declares for 2023 presidency
    Governor Ikpeazu of Abia State 20 hours ago

    PDP Southern governors insist on zoning of presidential ticket to South
    21 hours ago

    Beyond Jokes, Oyebanji Deserves a Place at the Top
    22 hours ago

    Will Smith Slap and its Consequences: Learn to Walk Away
    Writers have been invited to submit their themed short story for the Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize 1 day ago

    Short fiction prize in honour of Earl Lovelace debuts
    Prof. Wole Soyinka 1 day ago

    How we hand our children over to terrorists – Soyinka