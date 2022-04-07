For Calling RCCG Pastors Goats, Leke Adeboye Apologises

Leke, the son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has apologised to pastors of the church who he derisively called goats.

What brought that about was that many pastor preached after Adeboye delivered his first Sunday of the month sermon (beamed through Dove media to all parishes). Thus, according to the church protocol, the other pastors were not supposed to preach again but just organise thanksgivings for the day. For breaching that rule, Leke told each of the disobeying pastors, “you are a goat sir.”

However, after facing a disciplinary panel set up by the church headquarters, Leke tendered a public apology today.

In his words: “My sincere apology, I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed pastors

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and pastors of our beloved church who might have been hurt by this statement.

“I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercies. Yours in His service.”