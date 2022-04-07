For Calling RCCG Pastors Goats, Leke Adeboye Apologises

For Calling RCCG Pastors Goats, Leke Adeboye Apologises

Thursday, April 7, 2022 5:17 pm


Leke Adeboye

Leke, the son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has apologised to pastors of the church who he derisively called goats.

What brought that about was that many pastor preached after Adeboye delivered his first Sunday of the month sermon (beamed through Dove media to all parishes). Thus, according to the church protocol, the other pastors were not supposed to preach again but just organise thanksgivings for the day. For breaching that rule, Leke told each of the disobeying pastors, “you are a goat sir.”

However, after facing a disciplinary panel set up by the church headquarters, Leke tendered a public apology today.
In his words: “My sincere apology, I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed pastors

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and pastors of our beloved church who might have been hurt by this statement.

“I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercies. Yours in His service.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Muhammadu Buhari 8 hours ago

    Presidency speaks on Buhari’s alleged 20-day London vacation
    Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and Asari Dokubo 11 hours ago

    Asari-Dokubo under fire for mocking Wike’s presidential ambition
    Rotimi Amaechi: Minister Transportation 14 hours ago

    Amaechi declares for 2023 presidency
    Governor Ikpeazu of Abia State 20 hours ago

    PDP Southern governors insist on zoning of presidential ticket to South
    21 hours ago

    Beyond Jokes, Oyebanji Deserves a Place at the Top
    22 hours ago

    Will Smith Slap and its Consequences: Learn to Walk Away
    Will Smith hits Chris Rock at OSCARS 2022 1 day ago

    Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
    Writers have been invited to submit their themed short story for the Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize 1 day ago

    Short fiction prize in honour of Earl Lovelace debuts