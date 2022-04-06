Gbenga Daniel: The Day I Became His CPS

By Adegbenro Adebanjo

I left my office in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Governor’s Office , Oke Mosan Abeokuta, Ogun State around 1 Pm on February 1,2009 . I had a lunch date at an Amala joint with my big sister Tayo Agunbiade, Special Assistant to the Governor . She took a liking to me immediately I joined the Administration of Otunba Gbenga Daniel in April 2004 as Special Assistant, Public Communications from TELL MAGAZINE, and she became my big sister.

Off we went to the joint on Abiola way in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital . And we quickly settled down to what was on offer – Hot Amala , fish and Ogufe –

I was dealing with the big head of a fish and waiting to cancel out the Ogufe thereafter .

Then a call came in from Kayode Samuel, Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

I greeted him and was regaling him with the length of the big fish I was dealing with.

I noticed that he was not as enthusiastic as he used to be when we threw banters .

I sensed he wasn’t alone and I listened to his instructions : “Gbenro , His Excellency wants you to come right away to the Government House . Now.” Okay sir I retorted . I quickly discontinued my meal and washed my hand while regretting the fact that I had to abandon the big fish . I bade my sister bye and promised we would repeat the Amala adventure some other time.

Just as I started the car engine , KS called again : “Gbenro just compose a short profile of your self and send Now.”

I thought I was traveling or they needed the information for some of the books we were working on .

So I did as instructed.

On my way to the Government House I tuned the Radio to OGBC ( then Gateway Radio) for the 2 PM News . And the first item:

A new Chief Press Secretary for the Governor of Ogun State Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has been appointed . The New CPS is Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, who until his new appointment was the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant for media Matters relating to Special Economic Projects and New Investments . A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kayode Samuel, …….

I was stunned . I had no inclination whatsoever about when , why , and how the decision was reached by the Governor and members of his inner caucus . I never expected it nor lobbied for it directly or indirectly.

The Mercy,favour and the Grace of God were at work and found me .

I parked , said a little prayer asking for help from God , I rounded it off with a short Thanksgiving and blurted out OBANIJESU.

I then proceeded to Government House to resume as CPS .

The rest they say is now history.

To God alone be the Glory

Once again Happy 66th birthday to the Boss , Otunba Gbenga Daniel, one of the key builders of Ogun State.