VIDEO: Wisdom Macaulay apologies to Tubaba’s wife Annie Idibia, says she is not on drugs

Saturday, April 2, 2022 4:58 pm


Macaulay apologises to Tubaba’s wife

  By Nehru Odeh

Wisdom Macaulay, the elder brother of  Tubaba’s wife, Annie Idibia, has apologized to his sister and retracted his earlier statement that she was hooked on drugs.

According to Macaulay, who looks distressed and unkempt in the video that is currently trending, said  her sister is not on drugs, he himself is not on drugs but was  forced to make that false allegation.

“I have been under depression for a long time now and I realize and I know that the route I took wasn’t the right one. It’s just a whole lot going on and to feel that your food, your source of income is being taking away from you is what made me to make such false allegation against my family member. I am deeply and truly sorry,” Macaulay said.

He then appealed to Annie Idibia, her husband Tubaba, his own mother and the entire Idibia and Macaulay families to find a place in their hearts to forgive him. He also appealed to Nigerians to come to his aid and assist him to fend for himself as he is both a fashion designer and music producer.

Macaulay had earlier accused his younger sister, Annie Idibia (Tubaba’s wife) of being on drugs and abandoning him and his immediately family in a video that trended this week.

*Watch the video HERE

