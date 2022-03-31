Yahaya Bello to declare Presidential ambition at Eagle Square

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, will formalise his presidential ambition on Saturday, April 2. He plans a public declaration for that day at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

This was confirmed by the organising committee for the declaration on Wednesday.

Already, Bello has received several endorsements from across the geopolitical zones, especially youths and women urging him to run.

However, the Governor had insisted that he will declare his intention once the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds it national convention.

“By the mandate and calling of Nigerians, Nigerian youths and women and people all over the world that are calling me to run and build on the achievement of President Muhammadu Buhari. I will surely answer them immediately after our convention as the case may be,” Bello told newsmen in Lokoja two months ago.