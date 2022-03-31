Yahaya Bello to declare Presidential ambition at Eagle Square

Yahaya Bello to declare Presidential ambition at Eagle Square

Thursday, March 31, 2022 10:07 am


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, will formalise his presidential  ambition on Saturday, April 2. He plans a public declaration for that day at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

This was confirmed by the organising committee for the declaration on Wednesday.

Already, Bello has received several endorsements from across the geopolitical zones, especially youths and women urging him to run.

However, the Governor had insisted that he will declare his intention once the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds it national convention.

“By the mandate and calling of Nigerians, Nigerian youths and women and people all over the world that are calling me to run and build on the achievement of President Muhammadu Buhari. I will surely answer them immediately after our convention as the case may be,” Bello told newsmen in Lokoja two months ago.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Dave Umahi 2 hours ago

    Defection: Why Umahi, deputy can’t be sacked -Appeal Court
    3 hours ago

    Avila Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador 
    3 hours ago

    The Asiwaju Tinubu I know
    4 hours ago

    I Remain Loyal to Asiwaju Tinubu – Senator Abu Ibrahim 
    Nollywood actor, Dejo Tunfulu: dies at 49 5 hours ago

    Nollywood in shock over death of Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu”
    COVID-19 vaccine: 9 hours ago

    83% of Africans yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine -WHO
    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO 10 hours ago

    WHO launches bid to stop a new global pandemic “Arboviruses”
    Governor Nyesom Wike 11 hours ago

    PDP: Group commends Wike’s promise to back winner of presidential ticket