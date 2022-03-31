NFF sacks Super Eagles’ Technical crew

Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday terminated withdrew the two-and-half years contract offered the coaches of Nigeria’s national football team.

NFF also terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect of the Super Eagles.

According to the Federation, a new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.

“We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

The announcement came few hours after the Technical Adviser of Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, announced that he is stepping down down from the position with immediate effect.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for World Cup after playing 1-1 draw with Ghana in Abuja on Monday.

The NFF offered a two-year contract to Eguavoen two days before the first leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana.