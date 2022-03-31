Kogi philanthropist David Onoja abducted

Kogi philanthropist David Onoja abducted

Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:56 pm


Ambassador David Onoja

Ambassador David Onoja

The President and Founder of Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, Ambassador David Onoja has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen in his house at Wada road, in Ganaja area of Lokoja.

According to family source, Onoja was picked from his house around 10:30 am today Thursday by six gunmen in police uniform armed with AK-47 and bullet proof vests.

The source added that the gunmen came to the residence of the philanthropist in a maroon coloured Sienna busr and manhandled him before they whisked him away to yet to be identified destination.

The police have nor reacted to this development as at the time of writing this report.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Dave Umahi 2 hours ago

    Defection: Why Umahi, deputy can’t be sacked -Appeal Court
    3 hours ago

    Avila Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador 
    3 hours ago

    The Asiwaju Tinubu I know
    3 hours ago

    I Remain Loyal to Asiwaju Tinubu – Senator Abu Ibrahim 
    Nollywood actor, Dejo Tunfulu: dies at 49 5 hours ago

    Nollywood in shock over death of Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu”
    COVID-19 vaccine: 9 hours ago

    83% of Africans yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine -WHO
    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO 9 hours ago

    WHO launches bid to stop a new global pandemic “Arboviruses”
    Governor Nyesom Wike 11 hours ago

    PDP: Group commends Wike’s promise to back winner of presidential ticket