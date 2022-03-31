Kogi philanthropist David Onoja abducted

The President and Founder of Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, Ambassador David Onoja has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen in his house at Wada road, in Ganaja area of Lokoja.

According to family source, Onoja was picked from his house around 10:30 am today Thursday by six gunmen in police uniform armed with AK-47 and bullet proof vests.

The source added that the gunmen came to the residence of the philanthropist in a maroon coloured Sienna busr and manhandled him before they whisked him away to yet to be identified destination.

The police have nor reacted to this development as at the time of writing this report.