How Eguavoen bowed to pressure, stepped down as Super Eagles coach

The Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, has stepped down from that position with immediate effect.

This latest development follows the failure of the Nigerian national team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated the Super Eagles on Tuesday, thus sending them packing out of the forthcoming football mundial.

However, the Nigerian Football Federation had earlier withdrawn the two-and-half year contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.

“We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.

Still, the unfortunate thing about Eguavoen’s resignation is that he was handed the two-year contract two days before the first leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana.

Eguavoen has faced increased calls to resign after his failure to overcome Ghana over two legs of the World Cup play-off.

The sign that his days as Technical Adviser were numbered reared its head when immediately the Nigeria-Ghana match ended, hundreds of Nigerian fans and supporters of the Super Eagles rushed into the main bowl of the Moshood Abiola Stadium and wreck havoc, destroying facilities in the stadium

Following the sack, Eguavoen will now return to his role as Technical Director of all national teams.

Meanwhile, Former Super Eagles forward, Daniel Amokachi, had earlier said the three-time African champions did not deserve to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to the former Besiktas star, the Eagles’ poor attitude and lack of urgency cost them a place in the finals in Qatar.

“The Eagles didn’t come to play at all,” Amokachi said in his post-match analysis of the game on SuperSport.

“The players did not show how important it was for them to play at the World Cup. They were playing as if they didn’t know that there was an away goal rule. The urgency was zero from our players.

“They didn’t deserve to qualify for the World Cup from the way they played. The Ghanaians showed they wanted it more than our boys. Their attitude was not the best at all and they were nonchalant in their play.”

“(Frank) Onyeka’s injury affected the game but the Ghanaians were tactically sound on the night,” Amokachi maintained.

“And this is what you get when you have your team 99 per cent built around players born overseas.

“Calvin Bassey was exhausted after the first half and you could see that he always had his hand on his waist each time. I don’t know why he was on for that long,” Amokachi maintained.