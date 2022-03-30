Ogun 2023: Adebutu declares governorship ambition

Former member of House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu on Wednesday declared his intention to contest Ogun State governorship election in the 2023 general election at a ceremony witnessed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose and other chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking while declaring his governorship ambition, Adebutu said like Joshua in the Bible, he has been ordained to take the people of Ogun state to the promise land by ending their suffering under the present government in the state.

The PDP chieftain in his speech at his official declaration said what the people of Ogun has suffered he called “inhuman Kindness” under the ruling party of All progressives Congress and that his aspiration was aimed at offering succour for the people.

Adebutu however said he will start his ward to ward campaign across the 236 wards of Ogun next week’s Tuesday.

The governorship aspirant also rained encomiums on Wike, noting that the Rivers State Governor is a kind man who stood firm and fought for PDP when other leaders of the party left.

Speaking at the occasion, Fayose he felt sad when court declared the late Senator Buruji Kashamu as the right candidate of the party for the governorship election in 2023.

He hinted that though he is also interested in being the next president of Nigeria because after north it is the turn of the South, he had to put his own ambition aside for Wike who he described as a good man.

Wike in his speech asked Adebutu to work hard to take power from APC in Ogun, just as he will take power from APC in Nigeria.

“I have the capacity to face APC, because Nigeria needs a leader who is courageous,bold and fearless. PDP does not need just people, but people who can win election,” said Wike.