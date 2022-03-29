Updated: Tinubu Cancels 70th Birthday Colloquium over Kaduna Rail Tragedy

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this afternoon, cancelled the 70th birthday colloquium organized in his honour at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. His reason was the terrorists’ attack on the Abuja -Kaduna train, leading to the death of people.

Politicians, royal fathers, captains of industry, civil servants and other well wishers had settled down when all of a sudden, Asiwaju Tinubu asked for the microphone. In a sombre tone, he asked everyone to go home and pray for the repose of the souls of those that departed and the families of the bereaved for them to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU STATEMENT ON ABUJA-KADUNA RAILWAY ATTACK

Fellow Nigerians, my heart is with you.

In sober realization of the extent of the terror that befell our nation yesterday on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, we reach out to console the families left bereaved as well as those who have been left scarred by the mindless violence.

While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.

Today marked my 70th birthday, a moment intended for celebration. Yet, I cannot celebrate knowing what has happened to so many of our beloved people.

Earlier I stood before the attendees at the annual colloquium held on my birthday, explaining to them, and asking for their understanding, why the event could not proceed given what had happened.

Now, I ask for something further from you, as a show of compassion. I have been informed that many people continued to celebrate my birthday at various events in different locations throughout the day. I appreciate the show of support and affection. However, I must ask that such celebrations stop. Now is not the time.

Additionally, I ask all who can, to join me in donating to the families of the bereaved and to the immediate needs of the wounded and distressed. We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time.

Nigeria deserves better than what took place yesterday, and at other times. Terror and banditry have no place here.

We must eradicate them such that these twin evils have no hold on even a centimetre of our national soil. We must not stop until we realize a better future, a greater, more peaceful Nigeria.

To the bereaved, I offer my thoughts and prayers. To the wounded, may you heal. To the perpetrators, I have nothing to say except that may the justice you face be swift and uncompromising.

SIGNED

ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU

March 29, 2022