Updated: Tinubu Cancels 70th Birthday Colloquium over Kaduna Rail Tragedy

Updated: Tinubu Cancels 70th Birthday Colloquium over Kaduna Rail Tragedy

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 3:35 pm


 

Tinubu

Bola Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this afternoon, cancelled the 70th birthday colloquium organized in his honour at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. His reason was the terrorists’ attack on the Abuja -Kaduna train, leading to the death of people.

Politicians, royal fathers, captains of industry, civil servants and other well wishers had settled down when all of a sudden, Asiwaju Tinubu asked for the microphone. In a sombre tone, he asked everyone to go home and pray for the repose of the souls of those that departed and the families of the bereaved for them to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU STATEMENT ON ABUJA-KADUNA RAILWAY ATTACK

Fellow Nigerians, my heart is with you.

In sober realization of the extent of the terror that befell our nation yesterday on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, we reach out to console the families left bereaved as well as those who have been left scarred by the mindless violence.

While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.

Today marked my 70th birthday, a moment intended for celebration. Yet, I cannot celebrate knowing what has happened to so many of our beloved people.

Earlier I stood before the attendees at the annual colloquium held on my birthday, explaining to them, and asking for their understanding, why the event could not proceed given what had happened.

Now, I ask for something further from you, as a show of compassion. I have been informed that many people continued to celebrate my birthday at various events in different locations throughout the day. I appreciate the show of support and affection. However, I must ask that such celebrations stop. Now is not the time.

Additionally, I ask all who can, to join me in donating to the families of the bereaved and to the immediate needs of the wounded and distressed. We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time.

Nigeria deserves better than what took place yesterday, and at other times. Terror and banditry have no place here.

We must eradicate them such that these twin evils have no hold on even a centimetre of our national soil. We must not stop until we realize a better future, a greater, more peaceful Nigeria.

To the bereaved, I offer my thoughts and prayers. To the wounded, may you heal. To the perpetrators, I have nothing to say except that may the justice you face be swift and uncompromising.

SIGNED
ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU

March 29, 2022

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Dave Umahi 2 hours ago

    Defection: Why Umahi, deputy can’t be sacked -Appeal Court
    3 hours ago

    Avila Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador 
    3 hours ago

    The Asiwaju Tinubu I know
    3 hours ago

    I Remain Loyal to Asiwaju Tinubu – Senator Abu Ibrahim 
    Nollywood actor, Dejo Tunfulu: dies at 49 5 hours ago

    Nollywood in shock over death of Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu”
    COVID-19 vaccine: 9 hours ago

    83% of Africans yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine -WHO
    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO 9 hours ago

    WHO launches bid to stop a new global pandemic “Arboviruses”
    Governor Nyesom Wike 11 hours ago

    PDP: Group commends Wike’s promise to back winner of presidential ticket