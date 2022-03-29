Again, terrorists attack Kaduna- bound train

Daredevil terrorist attacked a passenger train traveling from Abuja, Nigeria’s capital to Kaduna State in the Northwest part of the country on Monday evening.

It is not certain if the terrorists kidnapped or killed any of the passenger as at the time of filing in this story.

The bandits forced the train to stop by bombing the train track with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and then unleashing gun attacks on the passengers around Dutse axis in Kaduna, just a few kilometres to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted a source as confirming that the train departed Abuja around 6pm, and was expected to arrive Kaduna 8pm.

A report indicated that there were 970 passengers onboard the train.

“All the passengers are currently lying on the floor of the train. The bandits are shooting sporadically. We are in serious danger,” a passenger told Daily Nigerian.

Another source further revealed that train was attacked at about 7.45pm, but did not give details of the attack.

Anas Danmusa, a passenger on the train in a Facebook message calling for help said, “Please this is an emergency. We are inside train at the moment. Kidnappers planted explosives and the train engines have been ruined. We are helpless. Abuja to Kaduna train. Gunshots still being fired right around us. We are just under the seats praying to God while waiting for help. Since 8pm we hv bn here. Btw Katari to Rijana. I am a living witness…

He confirmed that the the terrorists forced their way into the train and kidnapped an unspecified number of people, with some others feared killed.

The terrorists reportedly operated for about an hour before the security operatives were deployed to rescue passengers as also confirmed by one Adam Hayatu on Twitter.

Quoting a passenger onboard the train, he said the passengers had been saved by security agents.

“Alhamdulillahi! The military have secured the train. Thank you DSS, thank you Kaduna CP, Thank you Samuel Aruwan, thank you DMI and all the classified persons who answered our calls without hesitation and actually acted upon it. God bless Nigeria and everyone,” passenger said.

This was not the first time that the Abuja Kaduna train will be attacked.

Terrorists had also in October last year attacked train being used by many commuters to avoid the dangerous highway.

“Yesternight(Wednesday),Bandits attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train.

“They planted an explosive that damaged the rail track and shattered the windshield of the train engine.They also opened fire, targeting the Driver and the Tank,” Senator Shehu Sani reported the double attacks on his Facebook page in October last year.

“It happened between Dutse and Rijana stations.The Driver struggled to move towards Kaduna Rigasa station.

“This early morning,I was on board when our train ran over another explosive damaged railings.The train nearly skid off its track, then we miraculously escaped.

“All Kaduna Abuja train operations need to be suspended for today until this issue is addressed”, Sani wrote.