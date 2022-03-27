Updated: How Abdullahi Adamu Emerged APC Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) now has a Chairman. He is Abdullahi Adamu, a serving member of the Senate representing Nasarawa West and former Governor of Nasarawa State. This happened close to two years after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC).

At the Eagle Square convention venue in Abuja on Saturday, delegates returned Adamu unopposed, validating the reports that gained traction that he “is President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate.”

His announcement as Chairman was made by Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State. He is the Chairman of the Electoral Committee. That was after a voice vote by members and leaders endorsing him. This was possible after other challengers withdrew.

After Oshiomhole’s team left in June 2020, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State came in as an interim chairman pending when a substantive chairman would be elected.

The withdrawal of other candidates on Saturday had a precursor in the way six aspirants from the north-central region who wanted to have a duel with Adamu over the job suddenly stepped down on Friday.

They include the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; former governors Tanko Al-Makura and Abdul’Aziz Yari, as well as Senator Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, and Muhammed Etsu.

That was contained in a letter dated March 25, 2022, and addressed to Governor Badaru.

According to Akume: “May I kindly refer to the appeal by Mr President for the chairmanship aspirants of our great party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague H.E. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position and forward letters of withdrawal from the under listed aspirants.”

Consensus list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is finally out.

The 76 people below will form the next APC National Working Committee (NEC)

1. National Chairman: Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa State)

2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno State)

3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)

4. National Secretary: Otunba Iyiola Omisore (Osun State)

5. Deputy National Secretary: Barr Fetus Fuanter (Plateau State)

6. National Vice Chairman ((North Central): Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger State?

7. Deputy Vice Chairman (North East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)

8. National Vice Chairman (North West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)

9. National Vice Chairman (South East): Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu (IMO State)

10. National Vice Chairman (South South): Chief Hon Victor Ton Gladom (Rivers State)

11. National Vice Chairman (South West): D. I. Kekemeke (Ondo State)

12. National Legal Adviser: Barr Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)

13. National Treasurer: Uguru Matthew Ofoke (Ebonyi State)

14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State)

15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman M. Argungun (Kebbi State)

16. National Welfare Secretary: Barr (Sir) F.N. Nwosu (Abia State)

17. National Publicity Secretary: Bart Felix Morka (Delta State)

18. National Auditor: Sen Abubakar Maikafi (Bauchi State)

19. National Women Leader: Dr Betta Edu (Cross River State)

20. National Youth Leader: Abdullahi Dayo Israel (Lagos State)

21. Special (Persons With Disability) Leader: Tolu Bankole (Ogun State)

22. Deputy National Legal Adviser: Barr Ibrahim Salahu (Kwara State)

23. Deputy National Treasurer: Hon Omorede Osifo (Edo State)

24. Deputy National Financial Secretary: Hon Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe State)

25. Deputy National Organizing Secretary: Nze Chidi Duru (Anambra State)

26. Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi State)

27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Dr Christopher Akpan (Akwa Ibom State)

28. Deputy National Auditor: Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo State)

29. Deputy National Women Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba State)

30. Deputy National Youth Leader: Jamaluddeen Kabir (Zamfara State)

31. National Ex-officio (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara State)

32. National Ex-officio (North East): Sirajo Dahuwa (Bauchi State)

33. National Ex-officio (North West): Aliyu Ahmed Yako (Kano State)

34. National Ex-officio (South East): Rt. Hon. Agunwa Anekwe ((Anambra State)

35. National Ex-officio (South South): Hon. Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa State)

36. National Ex-officio (South West): Mrs Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti State)

37. Zonal Secretary (North Central): Yakubu Muhammad Adamu (FCT)

38. Zonal Secretary (North East): Muhammad Wali Shettima (Yobe State)

39. Zonal Secretary (North West): Barr Bello Goronyo (Sokoto State)

40. Zonal Secretary (South East): Azosu Innocent Itafa (Ebonyi State)

41. Zonal Secretary (South South): Dr Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom State)

42. Zonal Secretary (South West): Vincent Beewaji (Ekiti State)

43. Zonal Legal Adviser (North Central): Barr Hadiza Aliyu (Kogi State)

44. Zonal Legal Adviser (North East): Barr Dauda Chakpo (Taraba State)

45. Zonal Legal Adviser: (North West): Barr Bashir Usaini Dutse (Jigawa State)

46. Zonal Legal Adviser (South East): Barr Mayor Ogbona Ernest (Ebonyi State)

47. Zonal Legal Adviser (South South): Nil

48. Zonal Legal Adviser (South West): Ismail Kolawole Majoro (Oyo State)

49. Zonal Organizing Secretary (North Central): Hon Ahmed Attah (Kogi State)

50. Zonal Organizing Secretary (North East): Abubakar Adamu Musa (Taraba State)

51. Zonal Organizing Secretary (North West): Salisu Uba (Zamfara State)

52. Zonal Organizing Secretary (South East): Dozie Ikedife (Anambra State)

53. Zonal Organizing Secretary (South South): Hon. Blessing Agbome (Edo State)

54. Zonal Organizing Secretary (South West): Lateef Ibirogba (Lagos State)

55. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North Central): Barr John Okoho (Benue State)

56. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North East): Lamido Muhammed (Gombe State)

57. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West): Musa Makafiya (Zamfara State)

58. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South East): Mr Augustine Onyedebelu (IMO State)

59. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South South): Nil

60. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South West): Ayo Afolabi (Osun State)

61. Zonal Women Leader (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara State)

62. Zonal Women Leader (North East): Hon. Zainab Abubakar Alman (Gombe State)

63. Zonal Women Leader (North West): Hajiya Hadiza Shagari (Sokoto State)

64. Zonal Women Leader (South East): Hon. Mimi Uchenna Diyoke (Enugu State)

65. Zonal Women Leader (South South): Miss Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa State)

66. Zonal Women Leader (South West): Mrs Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun State)

67. Zonal Youth Leader (North Central): Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara State)

68. Zonal Youth Leader (North East): Jason Baba Kwaghe (Adamawa State)

69. Zonal Youth Leader (North West): Abdulhamid Umar Muhammed (Kano State)

70. Zonal Youth Leader (South East): Hon. Ikenna Anyalewechi (Abia State)

71. Zonal Youth Leader (South South): Comrade Ebimobowe (Delta State)

72. Zonal Youth Leader (South West): Kolade Lawal (Ondo State)

73. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (North Central): Laho Lazarus Audu (Benue State)

74. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (North East): Muhammed Baba Isa (Yobe State)

75. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (North West): Lawal Na Rago (Kano State)

76. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (South East): Dr Nwachikwu Stanley Chinedu (Imo State )

77. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (South South): Chief Edet Asia (Cross River State)

78. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (South West): Mashood Erubami (Oyo State)