APC National Convention: How Abdullahi Adamu Emerged as Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) now has a Chairman. He is Abdullahi Adamu, a serving member of the Senate representing Nasarawa West and former Governor of Nasarawa State. This happened close to two years after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC).

At the Eagle Square convention venue in Abuja on Saturday, delegates returned Adamu unopposed, validating the reports that gained traction that he “is President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate.”

His announcement as Chairman was made by Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State. He is the Chairman of the Electoral Committee. That was after a voice vote by members and leaders endorsing him. This was possible after other challengers withdrew.

After Oshiomhole’s team left in June 2020, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State came in as an interim chairman pending when a substantive chairman would be elected.

The withdrawal of other candidates on Saturday had a precursor in the way six aspirants from the north-central region who wanted to have a duel with Adamu over the job suddenly stepped down on Friday. They include the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; former governors Tanko Al-Makura and Abdul’Aziz Yari, as well as Senator Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, and Muhammed Etsu.

That was contained in a letter dated March 25, 2022, and addressed to Governor Badaru.

According to Akume: “May I kindly refer to the appeal by Mr President for the chairmanship aspirants of our great party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague H.E. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position and forward letters of withdrawal from the under listed aspirants.”