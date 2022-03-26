APC National Convention Kicks Off

APC National Convention Kicks Off

Saturday, March 26, 2022 9:26 pm


A crowd of supporters is seen around the venue of the APC national convention in Abuja on March 26, 2022. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun

 

The National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is at present holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the venue at 8.23 pm

Before him, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo breezed into the centre at 7.59.

At 7:06 pm, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, came in.

7:03 pm: The convention will start very soon, says Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Things took a dramatic turn at 4.50 pm when six contestants reportedly stepped down for the party’s consensus candidate, Abdullahi Adamu. As a result, Adamu started with one of his challengers, Senator Tanko Almakura.
That was a confirmation of what Governor Hope Uzordinma, he Chairman of the technical committee on monitoring and supervision of the convention, said at 4:14 pm: “All the 22 Governors are united and we are loyal to the President and to the leadership of the party. And there is no dissenting voice. This convention is like a family business. And we are going to sit here as a family, leave here as a family, conclude the convention as a family. I have no doubt in my mind we will have a successful convention.”


Senator George Akume’s letter on how other contestants stepped down for Adamu

