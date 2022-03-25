Police rescue soldier, 10 others from kidnappers

By Jethro Ibileke

Operatives of Edo Police Command have rescued a military operative, Chimbi Auta, who was kidnapped with 10 other passengers around Ute Community in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the 11 victims were traveling in a commercial bus operated by The Young Shall Grow transport company, from Ogoja, in Cross River State to Lagos State, when they were forced to a stop and whisked into the bush.

It was further learnt that upon recognizing the military personnel, the suspected kidnappers stabbed him all over his body with a knife and also collected his military uniform from his bag.

A statement by the Command Spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, disclosed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 25 March,

“On receipt of the information, the Deputy Commissioner In-Charge of Operations, DCP Miller G. Dantawaye immediately gave a matching order to the Divisional Police Officer Egba Division to mobilize for Rescue Operation and arrest the suspects.

“On receipt of the information/directive, DPO Egba Division immediately swung into action mobilized police operatives from the division and local vigilante for bush combing around Ute Community in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The operatives on sighting the suspected kidnappers who already tied their victims in the forest opened fire on them, the superior fire power from the operatives made the suspected kidnappers to abandon their victims, flee into the thick forest with various degrees of gun injury.

“One of the victims who is a soldier and was recognized by the kidnappers as military personnel, was stabbed all over his body, they also collected his uniform that was seen in his bag.”

The statement gave the names of the rescued victims as “Chidoke Ugwuamyi ‘M’ (27), Kingsley Iwuamadi ‘M’ (43), Chisom Ezeh ‘M’ (30), Okwoh Clement ‘M’ (26), Obi Emmanuel ‘M’ (26), Chimbi Auta ‘M’ (45), Joseph Atang ‘M’ (20), Ogar Utie ‘M’ (30), Moses Odeh ‘M’ (30), Enoch Adamade ‘M’ (40), Osato Amenaghawon ‘F’ (25) and the driver of the Young Shall Grow Bus Driver Chinedu Nwoke ‘M’ (39).

“The Deputy Commissioner of Operations Edo State Police Command DCP Miller G. Dantawaye, while reinstating the Command’s commitments for a crime-free Edo State, urged the general public to continue to support the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of criminals and their cohorts.”