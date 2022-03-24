Buhari hosts Tinubu, other APC founding fathers to dinner

Buhari hosts Tinubu, other APC founding fathers to dinner

Thursday, March 24, 2022 11:00 pm


Buhari with APC founding fathers

Buhari with APC founding fathers

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu, to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the get-together was to show Buhari’s appreciation to the critical stakeholders for their continued support, understanding and cooperation to his administration.

It was also meant to show appreciation to the founding fathers for keeping faith with the goals and ideals of the ruling party for national salvation.

The engagement was also in furtherance of genuine efforts by the Buhari administration aimed at ensuring a rancour free and successful National Convention of the party, slated for March26.

Others in attendance included the first Interim Chairman of Party, Chief Bisi Akande, Dr Ogbomnaya Onu, Rochas Okorocha, Ibrahim Shekarau and Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Others are Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Aminu Masari of Katsina, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Mai Mala Buni, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also attended the dinner.

NAN reports that no official statement was issued on the outcome of interactive dinner as at the time of filing this report.

Buhari had earlier met with APC governors, national chairmanship aspirants of the party as well as the party’s leadership at the National Assembly during which issues relating to the APC National Convention were discussed.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Buhari and APC governors 3 hours ago

    APC: Where’s the implosion ?
    File: Gunmen: 5 hours ago

    Kogi: Gunmen hold on to six kidnapped travelers, demand N60m ransom
    Buhari meets with National Assembly members ahead of APC National Convention 5 hours ago

    National Convention: Buhari tells APC members to adhere to zoning formula
    The traditional religion practitioners at the gate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife 9 hours ago

    Traditional Religion adherents disown OAU protesters
    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO 14 hours ago

    WHO confirms 64 attacks on Ukraine’s health infrastructure
    Professor Wole Soyinka. Photo by Ayo Efunla 15 hours ago

    ‘Why should there be an Ife VC anywhere ?’ – Soyinka reacts to protests at OAU
    Professor Wole Soyinka and Wale Adebanwi during conversation at the the newly inaugurated Distinguished Lecture in African Studies at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States 1 day ago

    I have been under a state of shock – Soyinka
    Atiku declaring for 2023 presidency in Abuja on Wednesday 1 day ago

    Why I am determined to be Nigeria’s President- Atiku