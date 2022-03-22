Tinubu at 70: Sanwo-Olu, Dare, Hamzat, Dignitaries Grace Novelty Match in Lagos

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 10:54 am


 

From left, Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Hamzat

 

  • As ex-Super Eagles players defeat Team Lagos 2:0

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare; Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, public office holders at federal and state levels on Sunday, 20 March 2022 converged on Lagos to honour the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, with a novelty match in celebration of his 70th birthday.

The novelty match between ex-Super Eagles players and Team Lagos, which took place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos was attended by former and present members of the National Assembly, Lagos State Executive Council, Lagos State House of Assembly and local government chairmen, as well as members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Lagos State APC executive members, among others.

The match, which was attended by Tinubu, who kicked off the ball, is part of the programmes organised by the Tinubu Support Group in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, to celebrate the APC National Leaders 70th birthday, which comes up on Tuesday, March 29.

Former Super Eagles Striker, Victor Agali scored two goals for the ex-international team led by Austin Jay Jay Okocha to defeat the Team Lagos, which is made up of former players of Stationery Scores and other clubs in Lagos State.

Agali scored the first goal 10 minutes into the second half from a brilliant pass from Julius Aghahowa. Agali netted the second goal 12 minutes later through his head from a cross by Austin Okocha, who displayed brilliant dribbling skills during the match.

The ex-international team also included; Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu, Taribo West, Garba Lawal, Mutiu Adepoju, Victor Ikpeba and Abiodun Obafemi, among others.

Team Lagos was captained by the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiri Obasa. Other members of the team are Waidi Akanni, Godwin Okpara, Friday Ekpo, Sanni Doherty, Akeem Ogunlade, Wasiu Ipaye, Taiwo Oloyede, Yusuf Ayinla and Alhaji Gafar, among others.

Before the novelty match between the ex-international and Team Lagos, there was a football match between Team Abuja comprising members of the National Assembly and Team B, made up of members of the Lagos State Executive Council, House of Assembly and council chairmen.

The Team Manager for Team Abuja was a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. James Faleke, while Team Lagos was led by the Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde.

 

 

