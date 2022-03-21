Court sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers over defection

Monday, March 21, 2022 5:45 pm


By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, declared the seats of 20 lawmakers from Cross River vacant over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgment, dismissed the defence argument that the PDP (plaintiff) had no locus standi (legal rights) to institute the case.

Justice Taiwo ruled that the argument of the lawmakers that there was rancour in the PDP which necessitated their defection to APC was a ploy to mislead the court.

The judge, who granted all the reliefs sought by the PDP, held that it was disheartening that politicians in the country treat citizens as if they do not matter once they get into office.

According to him, we cannot continue in sin and expect grace to abound.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two House of,Representatives members and 18 Cross River House of Assembly were affected by the judgment.(NAN)www.nannews.ng

