Kogi SDP Chairman resigns

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State chapter of Social Democratic Party, SDP, has confirmed the resignation of its Chairman, Alhaji Mukhter Atuma.

He resigned on Wednesday 16th March, in Lokoja the State capital.

State Secretary of the party, Pst. Musa Chubiyobo who made this known in a statement on Thursday, noted that Atuma sent in his resignation letter through a third party.

Kogi Central Zonal Chairman of the party Hon. Zubair Oyiwe consequently emerged as his successor.

Party members congratulated and advised the new Chairman to work with the templates of his predecessor.

The incoming Chairman thanked stakeholders for the opportunity given to him to serve. He commended the outgoing chairman for for his focus and determination.

He promised to put his best in takingthe party to a greater height.

He also charged the Kogi State SDP family to ” remain un-distracted as we build a synergy to get into power at all levels in the forth coming general elections”.