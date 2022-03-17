Exit of Emeka Obasi, one of Nigeria’s most enterprising journalists

By Nduka Otiono

Prince Emeka Obasi, a good friend and one of Nigeria’s most enterprising journalists and public relations consultants, sadly passed on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a protracted illness. He was 58.

A man with an impeccable sense of fashion, Prince Obasi managed to combine the charm of an urbane intellectual with the hardiness and shrewdness of a businessman. His love of, and commitment to, journalism reflected in his sustained interest in founding a series of newspapers despite his stint in the corridors of power as Commissioner for Information in Abia State.

He was as comfortable among ordinary people as he was among Nigeria’s controversial political leaders, top business execs, and popular culture celebrities.

In 2004 when I was disillusioned with working as a journalist in Nigeria, Prince Obasi invited me to join his then start-up, National Mirror newspaper, as a consulting literary editor. He would later sell the newspaper for a handsome amount to the controversial investor, Jimoh Ibrahim.

Ever smiling and prepared for intellectual conversations, I fondly remember how Prince Obasi would seek me out in my office late in the evenings and we would walk up to his office to discuss literature, media, and the most mundane things, between glasses of cognac. Other colleagues then included Richard Mammah, Suleiman, Iheanyi Ejiofor, etc.

While in his office, Prince Obasi’s trademark shrill but sonorous voice often rang out with the confidence and authority of a man aware of his impressive credentials as a media guru. He was passionate about good leadership, and was optimistic about a better future for Nigeria.

Not surprising, then, he was the founder and executive secretary of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the Zik Prize in Leadership Award.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his family succour is his short but eventful life!