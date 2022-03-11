3SC sack 17 players

By Akeem Abas

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan have dropped 17 players as part of efforts to reposition their team for optimal performance in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Tosin Omojola, the club’s Media Officer, disclosed in a statement on Thursday that the development was in a bid to strengthen their squad for improved results.

“The players were dropped after a review of the team’s performance in the ongoing 2021/2022 season,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team’s performance on its return this season to the NPFL has been worrying for the club’s management and the team’s fans.

3SC have had an indifferent run in the competition so far, with 20 points from five wins, five draws and seven losses in 17 matches.

They have scored 16 goals conceding 18 to stay in 13th position in the 20-club competition.

“The affected players were released after the club’s technical crew painstakingly reviewed their performances, which fell short of expectations,” Omojola stated.

He said four of the players, namely Tambe Charles, Anas Mohammed, Abubakar Adeyemi and Anene Francis, have been with the team for more than two seasons.

The club spokesman said the remaining 13 players were among those recruited before the kick-off of the ongoing season.

”These players include Egorde Oghenetega, Ebenezer Odeyemi, Wasiu Alalade, Kola Daniel, Yusuf Habeeb, Olumide Henry and Kehinde Adedipe.

“The rest are Olasunkanmi Quadry, Amusan Taiye, Adelani Seun, Onwubuche Chimankpa, Wellington Ehiabhi and Meshack Amos,” he said.(NAN)