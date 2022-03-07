Prof Olatunbosun Shines On

By Rupert Ojenuwa

It is three years now since Nigeria and indeed the world lost a gem in the person of Professor Dupe Olatunbosun and the memory remains fresh in the minds of the many people who he- through a life of spartan discipline garnished with unparalleled humanitarianism- affected, in a most unusual way. Here is a professor who has had the good fortune of raising 12 Vice Chancellors and many more professors in the course of his career as a university lecturer. A feat that earned him reverence from his ilk.

Outside the Ivory Tower, Professor Olatunbosun’s relevance was not in question. He was the former Chairman of the Ogun State Cassava Revolution Programme and was also a former chairman of the Ogun State Strategic Consultative Council. He also served in Ekiti State in the Ministry of Agriculture. However, what stands him out was that he rendered these services free of charge. He pointedly told the then governors of the states- Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Mr Segun Oni that one of the major conditions to work with the government was his desire to work for free which he felt would be a token of appreciation to God for His unfailing mercies as well as service to humanity.

Born April 18, 1940, young Olatunbosun went to the famous Government College, Ibadan, for his secondary education and obtained his B.Sc.(London) degree in 1964 from the University College, Ibadan.

He capped it with a PhD in Agricultural Economics from the Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, U.S.A. in I967.

Dupe ventured into three major aspects of life endeavour — academic, public service and the business world, and made a success of them all.

Olatunbosun started his work life as a Research Associate at the Michigan State University in 1965-1966 and the University of Ife, Ile-Ife, from 1966 to 1967. He was also a Research Fellow at the Nigeria Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), University of Ibadan, 1966-67; Research Fellow, Michigan State University USA, 1967-68; Lecturer at the United Nations African Economic Development and Planning Seminar and Summer Course, 1968-74 and also in Food Science and Applied Nutrition Training for Students from Tropical Africa in Special Diploma in Nutrition, 1968-77.

He became a Senior Research Fellow and Director, Agricultural Development & Planning Division, NISER, University of Ibadan, 1972-1975; Visiting Professor, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA, 1973-74 and Professor of Agricultural Economics, NISER, University of Ibadan, 1974-1975.

An acclaimed scholar, he won a series of scholarships all through his academic pursuits. Some of these include Government scholarship to Government College, Ibadan; Government scholarship to University College, Ibadan and USAID scholarship award for the PhD degree in the U.S.A. He also had the Michigan State University Fellowship, Rockefeller and the Ford Foundation Fellowships.

As for honours and awards, Dupe Olatunbosun had a collection of them and if they could be monetized, he would very well be amongst the richest men of the world having received more than he had the time to pen down. For the sake of mention, one would be contented to mention a few: He was a Fellow of the Institute of Administrative Management of Nigeria; Fellow of the Institute of Directors; Fellow of the National Farmers’ Institute; National Agriculture Merit Award Winner and Recipient of Certified Distinguished Administrator Award.

Others are Fellow, Salzburg Seminar, Salzburg, Austria; Fulbright Fellow 1974; Cited in Who is Who in the World; the Outstanding Men of the Second Millennium and also among the 2,000 World Great Intellectuals.

Prof. Olatunbosun was also a recipient of the National Merit Award of Government College, Ibadan Old Boys Association; Cited among the 500 Living Legends; Recipient of Distinguished Ambassador of the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ibadan; Cited in the Roll of Honours Board, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ibadan; Recipient of Time News 2006 Developmental Achievers in Nigeria Gold Award and made an Elder Citizen of Ososa, Ijebu, Ogun State, in 2006. And in 2007, a recipient of the Voice of Africa International magazine Achievers’ Platinum award for Global Excellence in Business Administration, Agricultural Economics, Scholarship, Philanthropy and Socio-Economic Development of Nigeria and Africa.

He authored over 100 publications in books, monographs and journals including – The Marketing Board System; Foreign Trade and Economic Growth in Nigeria; A Quantitative Analysis of Food Requirements, Supplies and Demands in Nigeria, 1968-1985 and Nigeria’s Neglected Rural Majority.

He was also a member of 15 professional bodies in Nigeria, Europe and America.

Professor Olatunbosun’s colossal leadership roles after graduation are legendary. These include Chief of Mission of three consultants; Commissioned to prepare National and State Food Balance Sheets, 1971; Chairman for Africa on Trade and Development, 1971-75; Foundation President, West African Association of Agricultural Economists, 1972-77; Chairman, Kainji Socio-Economic Research Council,1974-78; President, MAICO International Ltd.; Chairman, Expert Panel on Agrarian Reforms and Rural Development in Nigeria, 1979 and Chief of Mission of various World Bank Projects in Agricultural and Industrial Development in Nigeria.

He is also Chairman, Funduk Engineering, Consultant to Western State Government, 1968-1986; Consultant to Mid-Western State Government, 1968-1974; Chief of Mission of a team of experts appointed to review the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme in Nigeria, 1982; Director, BIDO Construction Nig. Ltd. and Chairman, Starford Oil International Ltd,

He was a Member, Nigeria and America Joint Consultative Council (JACC) on Agricultural and Industrial Development, 1982-83; Consultant to the United Nations on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), 1972-78; Consultant to the American Council on Education, 1973-1974 and Consultant to the Federal Government of Nigeria, 1968-1980. During this period, he represented Nigeria at various overseas conferences including UNCTAD, GATT, ECA and the Commonwealth.

Tapping of his scholarship and experience knew no bounds as he was a Consultant to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), 1974-78; Member, Economic Advisory Council, Ondo State, 1974-78; Member, Anti-Inflation Task Force set up by the Federal Military Government of Nigeria, August 1975; Member, World Committee of Experts on General Issues on Economic and Social Policy Concerned with Basic Needs by the United Nations, 1976; Consultant, National Economic Intelligence Committee at the Presidency; Consultant to United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc; National Bank of Nigeria Plc and Wema Bank Plc.

To crown it all, he was a member of a group of ten distinguished scholars selected by the United Nations — to prepare strategies for Agricultural and Rural Development for the Developing Countries for the Decade 1980-89; Consultant to the Nigeria Industrial Development Bank (NIDB) Plc; Member, Governing Council, S.O. Fadahunsi Housing Foundation; Grand Patron, Nigeria Association of Agricultural Students; Chairman, Funduk Industries Ltd.; former chairman, Ogun State Cassava Revolution Committee and Ogun State Strategic Consultative Council, 2005.

Professor Olatunbosun was a great lover and if there was something Olatunbosun cherished more than his towering accomplishments across the board, it was his undying, unrelenting and unconditional love he had for his wife. It’s been 3 years and counting and Prof’s footprint on the sands of time have proved indelible.