Ambassador MC Oluọmọ

By Odolaye Aremu

Let’s be clear about one thing- Mc Oluọmọ, regardless of your like or dislike for him controls a swath of area(s) particularly rife with vices and scores of illegalities. He is a guy with deep connections and wide tentacles to the most seedy of our Lungu and to the underworld. He has been noted in recent times to be feverishly upgrading his connections beyond his natural habitat too.

We’ve heard unconfirmed rumors of, or about his political and kingship ambitions. He is undoubtedly – a man of immense influence in his controlled area. Needless to say – that he is fully in charge of his conquered territory too. Therefore the NDLEA made a good judgment call in recognizing his peculiar talent as to the war against drugs. He perhaps comes across to them as an invaluable asset.

The United States Govt approached The Mafia Commission in the 40’s and the Italian-Americans were indeed helpful during the Second World War – particularly in the invasion of Sicily. And most recently in 1974, Elvis Presley – a prescription drug fiend was given an honorary DEA badge by President Nixon – with some photo-op and light ceremony at the WH. Elvis on his part reciprocated the gesture by presenting Tricky Dick with a WW2 commemorative pistol.

Technically, well-meaning Nigerians are already Drug Ambassadors by the implications of our citizenship. We are supposed to be law-abiding. So the administration of the NDLEA aren’t doing something out of the ordinary here. Infact, I personally like the idea. The only potential issue is – Mc Oluọmọ’s own likely interpretation of the gesture. That is the junction where Satan may likely fuck things up. The Oshodi henchman may just go ahead to tag “Ambassador” to his legion of previously acquired titles and diplomata.

“Ambassador, Chairman, President, Dr, King, Chief and Asiwaju àwọn Wèrè – Musiliu Ẹ̀ṣẹ́ńpààyàn Akinpelu.