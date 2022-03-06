Adeboye: 80 Years of Great Impact

By Simbo Olorunfemi

Whereas I had looked forward to 2 March to celebrate this great man, in fact, counting down to the day, for more than one reason, it would happen that the effort put in to deliver on a project to commemorate the day, coinciding with demands of this season of politics, will eventually overwhelm my day to the point that putting pen to paper would become impossible, in spite of wishing otherwise.

It is all good though. Definitely, a day is not enough to celebrate 80 years of a good life. Indeed, it can only be a start when it is 80 years of such impact as that of Baba Adeboye.

In the last few months, on account of a project I undertook in commemoration of his 80th Birthday, I have read dozens of tributes, clinically gone through his biography, read and reread interviews. I have also related to people within his inner circle, that being a privileged and important window into understanding a man, beyond what he says, does or others have to say about him. How the people around a great personality carry themselves and relate with others, while he is not there is a good insight into who the person truly is.

One word that is ever present in tributes to Baba Adeboye is humility. Trite as it might appear, it is one that must be forgiven. It is a virtue that is so striking, because it is so second-natured, effortless and genuine that one can almost be embarrassed at the simplicity and courtesy from such an accomplished man.

Indeed, if there can be found a genuine reason for any man to be puffed up, a few can be found for Baba Adeboye on account of what he has accomplished.

If with his humble background that saw him starting school late, to have then proceeded to taking a degree in Mathematics, topping it with a PhD in Applied Mathematics by the age of 33 in 1975, sure deserves some accolades. To then make a switch, first becoming a Pastor only two years after his PhD and then walking away from the familiar, stepping in as General Overseer of a Church which did not quite look the part for a man of his stature, there is definitely a lot to say for his faith and humility.

The transformation that has taken place in the Church in 40 years can only qualify as a miracle. There is no other way to explain the phenomenal growth of the RCCG with millions of members all over the world in such a short period. Stunning is how the man who led this transformation has largely remained the same simple, unassuming, humble man.

In the last 8 years, I have had the privilege of seeing him at close quarters a number of times. It is almost unreal how simple and humble he is. He has his way of making so much happen, without saying much or wanting to be seen or acknowledged for making things happen. He is conscious of his level of influence, but for him, that comes with a greater sense of responsibility, one that compels him to be measured in his words and economical with his public interventions, choosing to make his case where it matters more and able to achieve results, rather than playing to the gallery. He is a great man of influence, content with delivering results for the common good, unconcerned about credit or applause.

For a man who, in his early days, knew what it meant to be a centre/force of attraction, as a Footballer, Boxer and Volleyballer, with photography skills, to turn full circle, dying to self, embracing simplicity in words and presentation for the sake of the mission at hand, it sure speaks to what can be accomplished by a fidelity to doing good, while relying on the Grace of God.

Listening to him break down the vision of the RCCG down with a mathematical exactitude is the best I have ever seen anyone take on the importance of a property articulated vision statement.

The life of Baba Adeboye is a wonderful testimony of how far one can go on the wings of faith, trust, patience and grace of God, while keeping life simple.

He is simply Pastor E. A. Adeboye, he insists. Nothing else should be added. He doesn’t want anything that brings attention, he would rather the focus and attention be directed towards God. We thank God for his life of impact.