K1: Thriving At 65

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” – Plato

If you looked up the meaning of diligence in the dictionary, you would see the definition of King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal. Seest thou a man diligent in his business? he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men says the book of Proverbs 22:29. I’d add to it: you cannot be diligent and remain indigent. The combination of both sayings will give us K1 DE ULTIMATE.

While King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal’s musical career was greatly influenced by his boss, Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, his consistency and diligence later made him third (3) in ranking, after Barrister and Kollington, of all-time great Fuji singers overtaking many other prominent Fuji singers.

For over a three-decade that his career has spanned, his contributions to music, fashion (he dresses well) and physical fitness (he maintains his stature) among other things, have cast his indelible footprints on the sand of time in FUJI. K1 is a stickler for perfection. At every performance, he made sure his fans went home with something to remember and,of course, his songs are as spellbinding and entertaining as they aretoo.

Mayegun is wise and visionary enough to have surrounded himself with young and talented band boys when he started his career over 3 decades ago. By the time he released Tala ‘84 album in 1984, through the pretty paced drum beats by Oluperi Fatai and, later, Wasiu Aromasodun, K1 has been able to deliver the legendary hits that have rocked the fuji world and over 35 years later, the melody of this song seems to last indefinitely while Mayegun remains relevant with ADE ORI OKIN that is the, current, darling of the youth.

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has this inexplicable way of compellingly controlling the mind of his admirers to the extent that he would appear as though he were a god or a being from Mars. Alhaji’s youthful energetic performance on stage is both captivating and intoxicating. His audience analysis is top-notch and this has greatly combined with his creativity all of which has gifted him with the spontaneity that allows him to do any fascinating freestyle on the spot. Ask Ibrahim Chatta! On January 2nd in Lekki, Ibrahim came in when Alhaji was already on stage and Alhaji instantly switched from the song he was performing at that moment to praising Ibrahim by coming in with his “tapa tapa” line and Ibrahim couldn’t but ecstatically danced and dipped his hands into his bag to spray him! You cannot pretend not to hear his attention-gripping and masterly rendition that is always steeped in the steady cadence of his drums, keyboard and guitars.

Incontrovertibly, It is only a few musicians that can maintain this thrilling tempo of K1 who has hits in the 80s,90s and still remain relevant at the moment. Alhaji has musically demonstrated his prowess at tweaking his deliverables to the desire of his audience according to the dictate of that moment. Musically, he never fades.

K1 is a strategic and brilliant Fuji songster. One of the commendable moves that k1 exemplified was his deification of his master, SAB, when he was alive. He worshipped and addressed SAB as though he were his biological father. He was unimaginably patient to have learnt the ropes from Barrister. Thus, leaning on the Yoruba beliefs, K1 got his alubarika from his Oga. Indeed, “Aanu ni K1 ri’gba” that is why he is an “Ade ori Okin” today.

Without any iota of doubt, K1 has made his mark as a musician and he is still thriving in the industry at sixty-five. Happy birthday to Oko Emanuella, Omogbolahan Capo Di Tuti. Whenever I feel downcast, just play any of K1’s songs and I’ll feel good. Forward ever, Ayinde. Backward never, Wasiu. I wish you many happy returns of the day, MAYEGUN.

*Folorunso, Fatai Adisa writes in from Abeokuta.

