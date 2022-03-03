Hit and Run: Real reason Timaya was arrested

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian singer Timaya has been arrested hours after a lady known as Omawumi called him out on Instagram for hitting her sister with his vehicle, thereby causing severe injuries to her.

Armed police office on Thursday morning stormed the residence of the music star and whisked him away.

The singer was earlier seen explaining to the officers what transpired during the alleged hit and run incident before he was whisked away a few minutes later.

However, according to Omawumi, the reason the controversial artiste was arrested was because he intentionally rammed his car into the victim’s own after she challenged him for damaging her car.

“She is in the hospital now in serious pain and the funniest part is me messaging him to do the needful but this wicked fellow blocked me after reading my messages,” part of her post read.

She also accused him of blocking her on Instagram when she tried to reach out to him.