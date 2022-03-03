Finally, FG sets to extradite Abba Kyari to US

By Richard Elesho

For Nigerian super corp, Abbah Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, ACP, when it rains, it seems it also pours. In recent times, he has been assailed with problems on all fronts.

The chicken may have finally come home to roost, after his sojourn in the minefields of money laundering, drug trafficking, bribery and other sister crimes. The Federal government may have concluded arrangements for Kyari’s extradition to the United States of America, USA, where the long arms of the law are waiting for his arrival.

The suspended and detained Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, has been on the wanted list in the USA, over a case of $1.1 million internet fraud perpetrated by a Nigerian, Abbas Rhamon, aka Hushppopi and four others. The US, therefore, requested the extradition of the suspect to enable him to face Justice.

The government’s approval was made known on Thursday by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) when he applied to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja for Kyari’s extradition.

The application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022 was filed under the Extradition Act. Malami noted that the application followed a request by the Diplomatic Representative of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

The request is “for the surrender of Abba Alhaji Kyari, who is a subject in a superseding three counts indictment”

The AGF said he was satisfied that the offence in respect of which Kyari’s surrender is not political nor is it trivial.

He said Kyari, “if surrendered, will not be prejudiced at his trial and will not be punished, detained or restricted in his liberty, because of his race, nationality or political opinions”.

The AGF said having regard to all the circumstances in which the offence was committed, it will not be unjust or oppressive, or be too severe a punishment, to surrender him.

Malami said he was also satisfied that Kyari has been accused of the offence for which his surrender is sought.

It would be recalled that in April 2021, a jury filed an indictment against Kyari with the approval of the U.S. District Court and demanded Kyari stand trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft.

Consequently, the US Embassy requested Kyari’s extradition saying, “On April 29, 2021, based on the indictment filed by the grand jury and with the approval of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, a deputy clerk of the court issued a warrant of arrest for Kyari.

“Kyari is wanted to stand trial in the United States for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, and identity theft.

Kyari is the subject of an indictment in case Number 2:21-cr-00203 (also referred to as 2:21-MJ-00760 and 2:21-CR-00203-RGK), filed April 29, 2021, in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.”

Kyari was accused of conspiring with a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Nigerian, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi to commit the crime.

The charges against Kyari reads, “Count one: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349, carrying a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years;

“Count two: Conspiracy to commit money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1956(h), carrying a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

“Count three: Aggravated identity theft, and aiding and abetting that offence, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1028A(a)(1) and 2(a), carrying a maximum term of imprisonment of two years.

With the current move by the FG, it may well be time for the super corp to answer his name in the states. Kyari is also the subject of an investigation by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA over some shady drug deals.