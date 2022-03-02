Ukrainian border guard arrests more than 60 men attempting to leave

Ukrainian border guard arrests more than 60 men attempting to leave

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 3:46 pm


Ukrainian border guard ( credit: Youtube)

Ukrainian border guard ( credit: Youtube)

The Ukrainian border guard has arrested more than 60 Ukrainian men attempting to cross the border illegally into Moldova.

Since the imposition of martial law in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The men had tried to leave the country via the Dnistr River, the authorities announced on Wednesday.

They were immediately handed over to military authorities.

The day before, 16 men were arrested and handed over to the army.

Some of them are said to have tried to bribe the border guards to facilitate their crossing.

Earlier, the border guard had announced that more than 80,000 Ukrainians , most of them men, had returned to the country since the war began on Feb. 24. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Yemi Alade 6 hours ago

    What Yemi Alade plans to do on her birthday
    The body of a soldier, without insignia, who the Ukrainian military claim is a Russian army serviceman killed in fighting in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. 8 hours ago

    Mutinous Russian troops argue about orders to bomb civilian areas
    Russian troops invading Ukraine 9 hours ago

    Ukraine reports deaths of over 2,000 civilians in war with Russia
    10 hours ago

    Accounts manipulation: Senior Lawyer Sues Heritage Bank
    11 hours ago

    Pastor Adeboye at 80: A birthday like no other
    13 hours ago

    Propertymart allocates plots to customers at Fairmont Hartland, Estate, Itele
    14 hours ago

    Buhari, Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, Obasa, Greet Adeboye at 80
    Zenith Bank Headquarters 14 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Records N280.4b Profit Before Tax for the year ended December 31, 2021