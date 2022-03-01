Airtel Sponsors ‘The Voice Nigeria’ Season 4

By Daniels Ekugo

The singing competition, which launched in Nigeria in 2016, aims to discover and groom young talented musicians,’ positioning them for stardom on a global scene.

This seasons’ show produced entirely in Nigeria will have performances from talented contestants auditioning to be selected to participate in the show.

Commenting on Airtel Nigeria’s sponsorship of the programme, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said: “Airtel Nigeria is passionate and committed to creating and supporting credible platforms and programmes that will help discover, nurture and hone the talents of young Nigerians.

“Therefore, our sponsorship of Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria is a glowing testament to our resolve to offer young, talented Nigerians a springboard to international stardom while creating exciting moments for fans, music followers and entertainment lovers across the country. We believe that with The Voice platform, Airtel will continue to connect emotionally with Nigerians as well as contribute significantly to the development of the creative industry of the country.”

This year’s programs will be produced entirely by UNITY 1 Limited in conjunction with FAME Tv, as well as ITV and YouTube.

The show’s innovative format features four stages – beginning with the Blind Auditions, followed by the Knockouts, then the Battle Rounds and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.

The coaches of the show will seek twelve talents for their teams and work with them for the duration of the show to hone their skills and prepare the successful acts who make it to the Live Performance Shows to battle it out on a global stage.

The Voice Nigeria this year will kick off with free registration, intending contestants are to record a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack, upload and fill the form on the website. The competition is open to both male and female contestants who are Nigerians and have a government-issued means of Identification and talents must be at least 18 years old.

Interested talents can visit the voice website ww.thevoicenigeria.com for more information or social media platforms of The Voice Nigeria.