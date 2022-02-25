Over 150 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered during hostilities – Moscow

Over 150 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered during hostilities – Moscow

Friday, February 25, 2022 1:42 pm


Zelenskyy and Putin

More than 150 Ukrainian soldiers have laid down their arms and surrendered during Russia’s operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

According to him, more than 150 soldiers laid down their arms and surrendered during the hostilities.

“In the area of the Zmiinyi Island, 82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the Russian armed forces.

“At present, they are being asked to sign a refusal to participate in hostilities.

“They will be returned to their families soon,” Konashenkov said. (Sputnik/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

