Zamfara Assembly impeaches deputy governor

Zamfara Assembly impeaches deputy governor

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 4:15 pm


Zamfara deputy governor, Mahadi Aliyu: impeached

Zamfara deputy governor, Mahadi Aliyu: impeached


By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached the state deputy governor Mahadi Aliyu from office.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Faruku Dosara (APC -Maradun 1) at plenary in Gusau.

The motion came shortly after the House adopted the report of Justice Haladu Tanko panel which investigated alleged cross misconduct and abuse of office against the deputy governor.

Speaker Nasiru Muazu, who presided over the sitting, directed the Clerk Saidu Anka, to conduct a voice vote on the impeachment of deputy governor Mahadi Aliyu from office.

Twenty out of the 22 lawmakers present, voted in favour of the impeachment and the deputy governor was pronounced impeached.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House had at its sitting on Feb. 7, served the Aliyu with a Notice of Impeachment over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, also on Feb. 14, inaugurated an investigative panel on the deputy governor following a request by the lawmakers on Feb. 10.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    National Assembly 30 mins ago

    House of Reps to foot bill of evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine
    Russian President, Vladimir Putin : 1 hour ago

    With Russia’s precision weapons, Ukraine stands no chance
    5 hours ago

    APC CECPC Appoints Zonal Congress Committees
    8 hours ago

    FIRS urges court to strike out UAC’s appeal against N2.4Bilion tax liability
    President Vladmir Putin of Russia 13 hours ago

    Russia Invades Ukraine, Biden Says US, Allies Will Respond Decisively
    President Vladmir Putin of Russia 13 hours ago

    As UN Security Council meets, Russia attacks Ukraine
    PDP: 14 hours ago

    PDP Congress: 3 suspects arrested over killing of 1 person in Iwo
    Court: 14 hours ago

    Court remands man for rape, murder of daughter in Ekiti