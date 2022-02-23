Zamfara Assembly impeaches deputy governor

The Zamfara House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached the state deputy governor Mahadi Aliyu from office.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Faruku Dosara (APC -Maradun 1) at plenary in Gusau.

The motion came shortly after the House adopted the report of Justice Haladu Tanko panel which investigated alleged cross misconduct and abuse of office against the deputy governor.

Speaker Nasiru Muazu, who presided over the sitting, directed the Clerk Saidu Anka, to conduct a voice vote on the impeachment of deputy governor Mahadi Aliyu from office.

Twenty out of the 22 lawmakers present, voted in favour of the impeachment and the deputy governor was pronounced impeached.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House had at its sitting on Feb. 7, served the Aliyu with a Notice of Impeachment over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, also on Feb. 14, inaugurated an investigative panel on the deputy governor following a request by the lawmakers on Feb. 10.