Buhari Pushes for Consensus Candidates at 26 March APC Convention

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 3:20 pm


A picture of what may happen at the expected All Progressives Congress National Convention happened yesterday when President Muhammadu Buhari met members of the Progressives Governors Forum (governors of the All Progressives Congress) in Abuja.
After the meeting, the governors’ chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State told journalists that the president advised that the party should explore the option of consensus while electing its officials at the forthcoming national convention.
According to NAN, Bagudu said further that consensus “had worked for the APC in the past as many chairmen of the party emerged through that process.”
“We have produced several national chairmen by consensus.
“Bisi Akande emerged as the pioneer chairman of the APC through consensus, John Oyegun emerged by consensus, Adams Oshiomhole emerged by consensus; the president reminded us of that.
“President Buhari is a believer in consensus as one of the options of producing leaders and he urged us to explore consensus.

“While recognising that many people who have indicated interest are competent, only one person will occupy the office at the end of the day.

“Consensus is part of our Constitution and he urged us to work towards consensus.

“The governors have also been working to ensure that as part of the equitable arrangement, zoning and consensus are incorporated.

“We have done that at the lower levels, and even at the national level; it’s almost certain that we will achieve it,” Bagudu said.

The governors seized the opportunity to inform the President of the new convention date: 26 March.
“Today, the governors informed Mr President that we have had the briefing from the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee and we are supportive of its position,’’ he added.
“The 22 governors of the APC are united. We are in total support of Mr President. We are appreciative of his leadership; we commend him for his leadership.

“We are appreciative of the sacrifice of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. And we thank them for successes recorded under it,’’ he said.

