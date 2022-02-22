To Fight Dirty? My Statement Was Twisted- Tinubu

To Fight Dirty? My Statement Was Twisted- Tinubu

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 11:53 am


Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied saying he was ready to fight dirty with political opponents. However, on Monday, his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, said that the media report, captioned, “I’m ready to get dirty – Tinubu” was given a savage twist to confuse the public.

Tinubu paid a visit on Sunday, 20 February, to the Olubadan-Designate, Sen. Lekan Balogun, in Ibadan where he reacted to the broadsides against him. That day the All Progressives Congress leader spoke, using the symbol of a pig, saying “if you decide to wrestle with the pig, you must be ready to get dirty.”

To twist the statement to mean that he was ready to fight dirty was, according to Rahman, inaccurate and erroneous. He added: “Sadly, the wrong headline and story have been latched on by some online platforms/blogs and commentators to pour invective on my person. These commentaries and remarks are unfortunate because they are groundless, misinformed and misdirected. Hence, this clarification has become imperative.”

However, here is what Tinubu said: “Kabiyesi, all I have come for is to beg you to continue to pray for me, the entire Yoruba race and the country.

“I am out to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and there is a wise saying that if you want to wrestle with the pig, be ready to get dirty and deal with the poo-poo.

“I am ready to get dirty. No intimidation, no blackmail, no sort of insult will get me angry to the extent that I will say no more, I don’t want again.”

Therefore, Tinubu advised the media, that their duty “as the Fourth Estate of the Realm is a sacred one which must be guarded jealously.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    9 hours ago

    Nigeria: When crocodiles eat their eggs
    12 hours ago

    Without justice, no future for Nigeria, says Rescue Nigeria forum
    16 hours ago

    N450m Diezani bribe: Ex- minister Ochekpe, 2 others to spend 6 years in prison
    17 hours ago

    We don’t have government in Nigeria – Prof Niyi Osundare
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 21 hours ago

    From Out of the Shadows to Unfinished Greatness
    22 hours ago

    Let’s Unite Against Coups in W/Africa- Osinbajo Tells UK, EU, Global Bodies
    DCP Abba Kyari: 2 days ago

    Detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA
    DCP Abba Kyari: 2 days ago

    Kyari: NDLEA officers escorting drug kingpin in and out of Nigeria’s airports