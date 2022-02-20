Alaafin throws weight behind Tinubu’s presidential ambition

By Akeem Abas

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has pledged his support for the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyemi III made the pledge on Sunday during Tinubu’s visit to his palace in Oyo Town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, had embarked on a consultation tour to traditional rulers in the South-West, after declaring his presidential ambition.

The traditional ruler prayed for the realisation of Tinubu’s ambition, expressing confidence that the Yoruba ancestors would make him to become the nation’s president in 2023.

“If I check my list now, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first presidential aspirant to visit me.

“All you the chiefs and traditional rulers, you have heard what our visitor said.

“He said our prayers are needed. All the ancestors in Yorubaland, get up and assist your son,” the Alaafin said.

Earlier, Tinubu said at the Palace that his visit to the traditional ruler was to seek his blessing, cooperation and prayers on his ambition.

“I am happy to see you. You have done 51st anniversary on the throne and you are still looking fine. We thank you as you are leading us and caring for us.

“I thank all of you, leaders from other parts of the state. I thank you, the Oyomesi and other traditional leaders. May you never betray our father. I also thank you, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu.

“If you read Bishop Ladigbolu’s book, he didn’t only speak about June 12, but he spoke louder about MKO Abiola. He spoke and the world listened,” he said.

Tinubu said that Adeyemi III always tell him the truth whenever they are together.

According to him, this is why I can’t take a step to become president without seeking the Alaafin’s support.

“We are still using the wisdom you taught us. We are still applying the same wisdom you gave us and that is what brought us to where we are today.

“We can’t void it. We came together to form a government and that is what we are still doing today. We have not regretted this government.

“All I came for today is to seek for your blessing, cooperation and prayers for me to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)