Corps Marshal Directs Withdrawal of Viral ‘Egoobala’ Fancy Number Plate

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reacted to a vehicle seen with a fancy number plate with the inscription ‘Egoobala’.

Thus, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, appreciated the public for drawing FRSC’s attention to the meaning of the inscription “Egoobala”. It connotes blood money!

Oyeyemi, therefore, has directed the immediate withdrawal of the number plate, having known the true meaning of the word in Igbo language . This is contained in a statement signed Bisi Kazeem, Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Headquarters, Abuja.

While assuring the public of the Corps commitment to safer roads , fuller lives , the Corps Marshal also thanked them for being vigilant.