Osinbajo to Represent Nigeria at Liberia’s Bicentennial Celebrations

Monday, February 14, 2022 8:50 am


Yemi Osinbajo travelling to Liberia today

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will this morning depart Abuja for Monrovia, Liberia, to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the formal launch of the year-long commemoration of the country’s Bicentennial Anniversary.

Prof. Osinbajo will join other leaders across Africa and beyond to grace the event scheduled to hold today at the Samuel K. Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

The Vice President will also attend other events later today in Monrovia as part of the Liberian national celebrations.

Liberia was founded in 1822 when freed black people started relocating to West Africa from the United States. On July 26, 1847, the country proclaimed its independence and became the Republic of Liberia.

Prof. Osinbajo, who will be accompanied on the trip by Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; and Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. (Amb.) Adeyemi Dipeolu; is expected back in the country tomorrow, Tuesday, February 15.

