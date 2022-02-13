How I fell in love with Brandy – Tiwa Savage

By Nehru Odeh

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has opened up on how she fell in love with American R&B singer and songwriter, Brandy Norwood, better known as Brandy, who celebrated her birthday last Friday

Savage, arguably the most trending artiste in Nigeria today, declared how she fell in love with Brandy while sharing old picture of Brandy on her Instalgram story.

According to Savage, she fell in love with Brandy the very first time she heard her voice, noting that she would consider celebrating the American singer’s birthday more than she would celebrate hers.

Referring to Brandy as her real life sister, Savage affirmed her love for the American singer while celebrating her birthday.

She wrote: “I think I’m gonna celebrate this day more than my own birthday. I literally fell in love with this Queen from the first time I heard that voice and now she is my real life sister. Happy Birthday to the greatest of all @brandy I love you.”

Brandy also shared Tiwa’s post on her Instagram story, where she shared other birthday wishes she received on Friday. She has received wishes from top fellow singers like Beyonce Knowles and Tiwa Savage.

Savage featured Brandy whom she featured in her hit single, Somebody’s Son. The single, which was released last year as part of her Water and Garri project, has surpassed more than 16 million views on Youtube.

It will be recalled that on 21 August last year, Savage shared a video of legendary American singer, Brandy crying after she recorded her verse on ‘Somebody’s Son.’

Somebody’s Son, a song about a woman’s yearning for love and the warmth of romance after enduring years of heartbreak is in sync with the heartaches that Brandy and Savage have both suffered in the past.

Indeed, Savage has never hidden her love for Brandy whom she regards as her idol. During a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music last year, Savage revealed that Brandy was her idol,

“Brandy is literally the reason why I started singing, literally. As a kid, just listening to I Want To Be Down … She’s my favorite, my all time, my mentor, everything. And I’ve been trying to work with her for years. It was a dream of mine.

“And when it happened this time, it’s not even just music, we connected like sisters. She’s someone that I speak to literally every other day. It’s beyond my expectation,” she said.