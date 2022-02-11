Oil Giant, Oando Plc, Denies Importing Adulterated Fuel

Oando Plc has said it did not import adulterated Premium Motor Spirit into the country, in contrast to what the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited said on Wednesday.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, had said the national oil firm received on January 20, 2022, a report from its quality inspector on the presence of emulsion particles in PMS cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium.

He said NNPC investigation revealed the presence of methanol in four PMS cargoes imported by its Direct Sale Direct Purchase suppliers namely MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil.

But Oando, in a statement released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday, said, “Following media reports listing Oando as one of four importers that supplied methanol-blended Premium Motor Spirits into the country, we hereby state that Oando did not import and supply PMS that was adulterated or substandard.

“The PMS supplied by Oando met Nigeria’s import specification. We are committed to working assiduously with the NNPC and industry to identify the root cause(s) of the subsequent contamination of the PMS supplied.

“We want to assure the public that Oando as a responsible corporate citizen would not partake in the importation, distribution, or marketing of substandard petroleum products.”