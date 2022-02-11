Malaria Eradication:  Ned Nwoko Meets Omo Agege 

By Daniels Ekugo

Deriving from the last conversation between Prince Ned Nwoko and some leadership of the National Assembly on the Malaria Eradication Project of the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation to establish a much more robust and sustainable structure to ensure the eradication of malaria in Nigeria, Chairman of the Foundation, Prince Ned Nwoko yesterday met with the Deputy Senate President Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chairman Senate Committee on Health Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

Ned presented them with a draft Bill for an Act to establish an Agency of the Federal Government that will see to the sustainable implementation of the Malaria Eradication and Waste Management Project so as to ensure a Malaria Free Nigeria. According to Ned, Malaria is caused by dirty environment and stagnant waters. If we can do proper sanitation, manage the wastes, fumigate the environment and in addition fund a malaria vaccine, malaria will be a thing of the past in Nigeria. He highlighted on the economic importance of this Bill and the willingness of private sector investment in power generation through the waste management and recycling project. Senator Omo Agege received the Bill, promised to review and expressed willingness to sponsor the Bill and present it to the National Assembly after proper consultations. Senator Oloriegbe acknowledged the health challenges of Malaria in Nigeria and also agreed with Ned that this solution is plausible to fight this disease that has ravaged Nigeria and Africa for decades. He also promised to look at the proposed Bill.

Ned Nwoko addressed press men at the National Assembly Press Centre and informed them about the proposed Bill and his meeting with the above persons. In his response as to why the need for an agency, a question posed by one of the journalists, Ned state that the Agency will be a special purpose vehicle from the Federal Government, tasked specifically to ensure a sustainable implementation of the Malaria Eradication and Waste Management Strategies. In conclusion, he emphasized on the need for all and sundry to join hands together to put an end to malaria in Africa.

Hon. Ned Nwoko was accompanied to the office of leadership of NASS by Global Ambassador, Nollywood Actress and wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko; The Project Coordinator, Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba and Welfare officer, Nora Okolo.