Oyo State Owes IBEDC N450 Million

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 2:26 pm


IBEDC headquarters, Ibadan

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company(IBEDC) Plc , today, its customers of what it called the retaliatory and illegal action of the Oyo State Government over the issue of its huge indebtedness.

The Oyo state Government on Wednesday 9 February 2022, according to a statement by the company, commenced the sealing of its offices within the state “over some suddenly contrived debts labelled  revenue bills and personal income without due notification.”  This issue of revenue bills and personal income arising now is, as IBEDC put it, “quite suspicious.”

Chief Operating Officer , Engr. John Ayodele , according to the statement he signed, said the Oyo State Government “is owing IBEDC a whopping  consumption outstanding of N450 Million for over a period of three years.”

Engr. Ayodele explained that the company as  part of efforts to get the outstanding paid initiated several engagements through correspondences and physical meetings, but all these  efforts yielded no result . “No business in this country can run successfully with such  a huge outstanding, the power we distribute to customers must be accounted for and paid for, we have no choice but to disconnect the Oyo State Secretariat, so it is worrisome  to see that the government has sealed off our offices with this underhand and arm twisting tactics , instead of paying the debt owed. This was not done in good faith and it would have damaging effect on the business  and service delivery to our customers .” Engr.Ayodele further explained   .

The COO appealed to the State Governor, his Excellency Engr.Seyi Makinde to look into the matter in the interest of all concerned  as this would further exarcerbate the power challenges and pressure on residents and commercial activities  within the state. IBEDC engages in essential services to the public and the effect of this arm twisting tactics can at best be imagined if not quickly arrested.

