Leaked sex Video:  Oxlade and Tiwa Savage, two of a kind

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 5:00 pm


Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman and Tiwa Savage, right

 By Nehru Odeh

Fast rising Nigerian artiste Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade, has set the internet on fire with his sextape.

The sextape tape, showing him “smashing” an unidentified lady, was released by a friend to whom Oxlade had sent the video in a bid to show how powerful and aggressive he was. However, the friend then recorded the streak on his phone and published it online to critical acclaim.

Welcome to the age of sextape on the Nigerian entertainment scene.

When a blackmailer released Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage’s sextape last October, it also set the internet on fire. But not many had any inkling it signifies the beginning of a new trend on the Nigerian entertainment scene.

While Savage’s sextape was released by a blackmailer, Oxlade’s own was released by a friend. But both tapes shared an uncanny similarity in terms of aggressiveness and raw savagery displayed.

Still, Oxlade’s sex tape has not only set the internet on fire, it has also divided it. Many who have seen the video have praised Oxlade for his masculinity and sexual prowess, while others have compared his to Savage’s.

Still, the praise that Oxlade’s sex tape is currently receiving  does not sit well with many who believe  Oxlade is not being served the same breakfast  Savage was served when her sex video was leaked.

They are not happy with the fact that while Savage was bitterly criticized over her leaked sextape, Oxlade is being commended for showing sheer masculinity and sexual prowess.

Born in Surulere and studying at Lagos State University, Oxlade, like Savage is a household name among music fans, having made waves with his catchy, trademark Afro-fusion sound. The 24-year-old rose to stardom after the release of the song AWAY, which was included in the Rolling Stone 50 best songs of 2020

