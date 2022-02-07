Lamido explains PDP leaders’ visit to Obasanjo

Richard Elesho

A former Governor of Jigawa State and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain, Alhaji Sule Lamido has shed more light on the visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo by PDP leaders, noting it was part of efforts to find solutions to problems of the nation.

Lamido who is rumoured to have Presidential ambition made the clarifications in an interview on BBC.

“Since the coming of Buhari’s administration, Nigeria has not been itself as all the foundations for development laid down by PDP are all destroyed by this government.

“We have no peace, no unity, no integrity, no trust and there is abject poverty and we want to change these things.

“So that is why we decided to go and meet Obasanjo and we did so. We spent at least two hours discussing with him,” he said.

Speaking of efforts to reposition the PDP, the former God said he was not sure of former President Good luck Jonathan’s membership of the party since he has keeping away from party functions.

“I doubt it; he has not been attending recent activities of our party.”