Lamido explains PDP leaders’ visit to Obasanjo

Lamido explains PDP leaders’ visit to Obasanjo

Monday, February 7, 2022 8:53 am


Sule Lamido

Sule Lamido

Richard Elesho
A former Governor of Jigawa State and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain, Alhaji Sule Lamido has shed more light on the visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo by PDP leaders, noting it was part of efforts to find solutions to problems of the nation.
Lamido who is rumoured to have Presidential ambition made the clarifications in an interview on BBC.
“Since the coming of Buhari’s administration, Nigeria has not been itself as all the foundations for development laid down by PDP are all destroyed by this government.
“We have no peace, no unity, no integrity, no trust and there is abject poverty and we want to change these things.
“So that is why we decided to go and meet Obasanjo and we did so. We spent at least two hours discussing with him,” he said.
Speaking of efforts to reposition the PDP, the former God said he was not sure of former President Good luck Jonathan’s membership of the party since he has keeping away from party functions.
“I doubt it; he has not been attending recent activities of our party.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Sadio Mane with the AFCON 2021 Cup 7 mins ago

    Mane redeems self as Senegal beat Egypt to claim first AFCON title
    25 mins ago

    Adegoke’s Murder: Falana Writes IGP, Asking that Case File Be Transferred to Osun
    58 mins ago

    Ecobank Nigeria Expands Agency Banking Locations to 50,000
    1 hour ago

    I’m not for anti-Sanwo-Olu plot – Muri-Okunola
    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State 1 hour ago

    Confusion as abducted student rejects freedom
    Sule Lamido 2 hours ago

    Lamido explains PDP leaders’ visit to Obasanjo
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Subsidy and the Real Subsidisers
    Senegalese players celebrating AFCON 2021 victory 10 hours ago

    Senegal win historic Nations Cup