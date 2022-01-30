Buhari’s fuel subsidy bonanza excites Nigerians

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Jan. 30, 2022 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari during the week under review put smiles on the faces of Nigerians as he endorsed 18-month suspension of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, made this known at a special media briefing organised by the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja las Tuesday.

Sylva had earlier met behind closed door with the president, who also serves as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that already Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had announced the suspension of its earlier planned nationwide protest against fuel subsidy removal.

This was made known by the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, to newsmen in Abuja on Jan. 25, saying that the union took the decision at its national executive council meeting on Tuesday morning, due to the federal government’s decision to halt subsidy removal on petroleum.

On Jan. 26, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved request for amendment of the 2022 appropriation batch to be transmitted to the National Assembly following the president’s approval of the suspension of the removal of the subsidy.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, announced the Council’s approval of the request on Jan. 26, said about N3 trillion would be required to continue paying for subsidy.

She, however, stated that government was looking at ways of scaling down the amount.

The meeting of the council, presided over by the president also approved N52.8 billion for the completion of three roads across the country.

The president had earlier on Jan. 24, reacted to the defeat of the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria’s Super Eagles Football Team lost 0-1 to Tunisia on Sunday in Garoua, Cameroon.

According to the president, although the Super Eagles did not live up to expectations of Nigerians at the ongoing AFCON tournament, both officials and players deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

Buhari urged Nigerians to encourage the players to do better next time, especially in view of the World Cup qualification matches that have been lined up for them.

Buhari also on Jan. 25, inaugurated National Policy on 5G for Nigeria’s Digital Economy, directing all the security institutions to immediately leverage Fifth Generation (5G) technology, when deployed, to enhance security in the country.

NAN reports that the 5G technology was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Sept. 8, 2021, following a robust debate.

The president said the Federal Government would take full advantage of the opportunities that 5G provides for the economy, security and well-being of the nation.

On Jan. 26, the president hosted the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III at the State House, Abuja, where he pledged a fair deal to the Itsekiri people of Delta, while also extolling the patriotism of the traditional ruler.

The president, who paid an official visit to Sokoto State on Jan. 27, again assured the nation that his administration would ultimately defeat the forces of evil.

He said no bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians would be spared.

Buhari, who gave the assurance at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, directed the nation’s Armed Forces and other security services to deal decisively with any person or group undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace, security and stability in the country.

While in Sokoto, Buhari inaugurated a new three million metric tonnes per annum BUA Cement Sokoto Line Four Factory, saying his administration would continue to support serious investors to set up businesses that will take advantage of huge reserves of resources in different parts of the country.

He described the plant as the largest private sector employer of labour in the North-Western part of Nigeria.

The president recounted that in 1985 as the then Head of State, he was at the same location to commission the 2nd line of the facility.

On the aborted visit to Zamfara on Jan. 27, Buhari expressed regret for not visiting State as earlier planned on Thursday, due to inclement weather conditions.

The president also hosted illustrious citizens of Ogun at State House Abuja, who had come to show appreciation for the visit paid their state a fortnight ago.

NAN reports that the Ogun delegation was led by Gov. Dapo Abiodun, on Friday.

On Jan. 28, Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to victims of the fire incident at the Main Market and Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra, respectively, which reportedly destroyed several goods.

The president directed Federal Government’s agencies, working with the Anambra government, to give the necessary succor to the victims.

Buhari ended the week under review on Jan. 28, when he joined other ECOWAS leaders at an emergency virtual meeting, where they called for the immediate release of the ousted Burkinabe President, Roch Marc Kabore.

NAN reports that a mutiny, led by Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Lt.-Col. Paul-Henri Damiba, ousted President Kabore on Monday.

The junta, who called themselves the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR), blamed the detained ousted president for failing to contain worsening violence by Islamist militants.