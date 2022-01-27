Why Prince Charles is afraid of becoming King – Royal biographer

Why Prince Charles is afraid of becoming King – Royal biographer

Thursday, January 27, 2022 3:58 pm


Prince Charles

Prince Charles


By Nehru Odeh

It has been revealed that the heir apparent to the British throne, Prince Charles is afraid of becoming King.

Royal biographerr Penny Junor told Podcast Royal that Charles is hesitant to become the next monarch as it will mean the loss of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth 11, who he loves dearly. The Queen will be 96 years old in April.

He also claimed that the Prince of Wales is a very “emotional and sensitive” man who took the death of his father, Prince Philip very seriously.

Although Charles has been preparing for the “top job” for years, he will be “devastated” to take the throne from his mother.

“This is a moment that he [Charles] has been dreading all his life really because his achieving the top job, the job he’s been training for and preparing for all these years does inevitably means the death of his mother and he loves his mother very dearly,” he told Podcast Royal.

“So it’s going to be a very vicious week, moment and I think that I am sure that he is pretty terrified of the whole prospect.

“He is a very emotional man and a sensitive man, he did take the death of his father very badly. He takes the death of any loved one to heart and I think it would be, it’s devastating for him as it is for anyone who loses a much-loved mother.”

Charles will automatically become King after mother Queen Elizabeth II passes away. However, there is also a possibility that Prince William takes over the role if father chooses to abdicate.

